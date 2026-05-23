Fabrizio Romano announces major Chelsea transfer news (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Valentin Barco from fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist has given this deal his trademark ‘here we go’, with an agreement struck for the talented 21-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

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We’ve previously covered information from our sources about Chelsea looking into signing Barco, who was also a target for the likes of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Now it looks like a deal is all but done, as per Romano’s post on X from last night…

?? Chelsea agree deal to sign Valentín Barco, here we go! ?? Agreement in place with the player as RC Strasbourg will let Barco go after impressive improvement this year.#CFC ready to proceed for the Argentinian midfielder from June. pic.twitter.com/n2i8ip6I6x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2026

“Chelsea agree deal to sign Valentín Barco, here we go! Agreement in place with the player as RC Strasbourg will let Barco go after impressive improvement this year. #CFC ready to proceed for the Argentinian midfielder from June,” Romano posted.

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Chelsea sign Valentin Barco as youth project continues

While Barco looks like an outstanding young talent, contributing four goals and four assists in all competitions this season from a primarily defensive midfield role, some Chelsea fans might not be too pleased about another deal of this nature.

It’s been a disappointing season for the west London giants, who are currently 8th in the table, and who have gone through two managers in Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

It could be that Barco will be different, but so far this Chelsea ownership have made a lot of signings like this that haven’t really delivered.

The Blues have focused a lot on signing top young talents for the future, but there’s a lack of experience in this squad that is surely hurting the chance for these youngsters to develop and truly fulfil their potential.

Most clubs would ideally want a good blend of youth and experience, but CFC look to be going too far in one direction, and it seems this deal shows there’s no sign of that policy changing any time soon.