(Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Andy Robertson delivered an emotional farewell to Liverpool fans on the final day of the season, while also paying tribute to departing football figures Pep Guardiola and Seamus Coleman during a memorable night at Anfield.

The Scotland international is leaving Liverpool after nine years and 377 appearances following the expiry of his contract, bringing down the curtain on a hugely successful spell at the club.

The 31-year-old featured in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Brentford on Sunday, a match that formed part of the Premier League’s final-day celebrations but also served as a personal goodbye for the long-serving left-back.

Andy Robertson reflects on Pep Guardiola’s dominance over Liverpool in Premier League race

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Robertson highlighted two major figures also departing their clubs, with particular praise for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

“For me, there are two other people leaving clubs today that are pretty important,” Robertson said.

“Pep Guardiola pushed us to completely new limits, I think both of us would agree with that. He pushed us to completely new limits and we should have won more Premier Leagues if it wasn’t for that man. What a servant to Manchester City and I wish him all the best.”

?? "There are two other important people leaving their clubs." Andy Robertson pays tribute to Pep Guardiola and Seamus Coleman following his final appearance for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/6d96IrpUHV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

Robertson’s comments underline the fierce but respectful rivalry between Liverpool and Guardiola’s Manchester City during one of the most competitive eras in Premier League history.

During Guardiola’s reign, Liverpool twice came agonisingly close to Premier League glory.

In the 2018–19 season, they amassed 97 points but still finished second, one point behind City.

Three years later in 2021–22, Liverpool again pushed City to the final day before narrowly missing out on the title.

Seamus Coleman also honoured in emotional Anfield farewell

Robertson also paid tribute to Everton captain Seamus Coleman, who is similarly stepping away from top-flight football after a long and respected career.

The Everton defender has been one of the Premier League’s most loyal servants, and Robertson acknowledged his contribution during the same emotional evening that marked multiple departures from English football.

Robertson leaves Liverpool with nine trophies after nine-year spell

Robertson leaves Anfield, along with Mohamed Salah, as one of Liverpool’s most successful modern-era stars, having won nine major trophies including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

While his legacy is firmly cemented at Liverpool, the era defined by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City often stood in the way of even greater success for Jürgen Klopp’s side.

Still, Robertson exits as a key figure in one of the most competitive and memorable periods in Premier League history.