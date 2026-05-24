Arne Slot bombshell as report from inside Anfield points towards inevitable outcome

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s position at Liverpool has come under serious scrutiny after reports claimed there is growing unrest inside the dressing room, with Mohamed Salah’s public frustration adding another dramatic layer to an already difficult end to the season.



According to Football Insider, there are concerns that Slot has “lost” parts of the Liverpool dressing room following a tense spell between the manager and Salah.

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The issue appears to have escalated after Salah criticised Liverpool’s style of play, with several teammates reportedly liking the post on social media.

Slot, however, has publicly played down suggestions of a major mood change within the squad.

This is not the kind of situation Liverpool would have wanted heading into the final days of the campaign.

Issues between Arne Slot and Mo Salah continue

The Reds are still fighting to secure a Champions League place, and their final league game against Brentford has become even more important because of the noise around the manager and Salah.

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The Guardian reported that Liverpool have not won any of the nine league matches in 2026 where Salah did not start, which shows just how awkward this situation is for Slot.

Dropping Salah for disciplinary reasons could send a message, but it could also damage Liverpool on the pitch at the worst possible time.

Salah’s frustration seems to be based around Liverpool’s playing style and the change from Jurgen Klopp’s high-energy football to Slot’s approach.

That was always going to be a difficult transition. Klopp was not just a manager at Liverpool, he was the emotional centre of the club for years.

Pressure is increasing on the Dutch manager

Any coach replacing him was going to face a tough job, but when results dip and senior players become unhappy, the pressure becomes even heavier.

Slot has tried to calm things down, insisting that both he and Salah want what is best for Liverpool.

But the fact he refused to clearly confirm whether Salah would be involved against Brentford only increased speculation around the situation.

There has also been outside support for Slot. Former Dutch coach Jan Everse, who previously worked with Slot, warned Liverpool against making what he called a “very stupid” decision by sacking him too soon.

He argued that Liverpool’s problems are not just about the manager, but also about recruitment, squad balance and the influence of big personalities such as Salah.

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