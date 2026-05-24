(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich’s defensive search has taken an interesting turn, with Manchester City centre-back Josko Gvardiol now being discussed as a possible option.



The German champions were recently linked with a move for his City teammate John Stones, but that route appears to have been closed quickly.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has played down the Stones rumours, with reports in Germany making it clear that the 31-year-old is not currently part of Bayern’s plans.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Gvardiol looks like the more intriguing name. Christian Falk has reported that Bayern are monitoring the Croatian defender, while also noting that the player would be open to returning to the Bundesliga, where he previously impressed with RB Leipzig.

Gvardiol is the kind of defender almost every elite club would admire.

He is powerful, quick, left-footed, comfortable in possession and capable of playing both centre-back and left-back. That versatility is a huge part of his appeal.

Bayern Munich need more depth in defense

Bayern do not just need another defender for numbers, they need someone who can give them tactical flexibility across a long season.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

His Bundesliga background also matters. Gvardiol already knows German football from his time at Leipzig, so Bayern would not be taking the same kind of adaptation risk they might face with a player coming from a completely different league.

He understands the intensity, the tempo and the tactical demands of playing for a top German side.

The problem, of course, is the money. Manchester City are not expected to let him leave cheaply.

Reports suggest a deal could cost around €70 million to €75 million, which is a major fee even for Bayern.

German giants need to balance their books

Falk has also suggested Bayern may only be able to make such a move if they sell players first, with Alphonso Davies mentioned as someone whose future could influence their defensive planning.

There is also the Man City side of the story. Pep Guardiola’s departure has naturally created questions around several City players, but that does not mean the club will suddenly sell key names without resistance.

Gvardiol is still only 24, has huge value, and is exactly the kind of defender City would normally want to keep for the next era.

€70 million-plus is a serious commitment. If Bayern are also trying to strengthen other areas, they may need to decide whether one defender is worth taking up such a large part of the budget.

Sky journo confirms Maresca has Chelsea midfielder in mind as first signing at Man City