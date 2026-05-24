Bruno Fernandes makes history as final day Manchester United goal marks 21st assist of the season

Bruno Fernandes celebrates after breaking the Premier League assist record (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has made history by breaking the Premier League assist record in this afternoon’s game against Brighton.

The Portuguese maestro has had a superb season for the Red Devils, and he’s set up yet another goal today.

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Fernandes’ corner led to Patrick Dorgu giving Man Utd the lead away to Brighton, meaning a 21st league assist of the season for the former Sporting Lisbon man.

? Bruno Fernandes makes history – the FIRST player to register 21 Premier League assists! ? pic.twitter.com/Zrvo9FBof2 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 24, 2026

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry’s record of 20 assists in a single season lasted for 20 years before Manchester City great Kevin De Bruyne equalled it.

However, now Fernandes is the stand-alone leader for that particular stat after a remarkable individual season in the Premier League.

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The 31-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders we’ve seen in the Premier League, and it looks crucial for United to keep hold of him this summer.

Bruno Fernandes’ record-breaking season

Fernandes is known for being a real goal threat from the middle of the park, but he’s really become a master playmaker this season.

Eight goals is quite low by Fernandes’ high standards, with the Portugal international once hitting 28 goals in an entire season, while this is the first time in his Old Trafford career that he hasn’t hit double figures.

Still, Fernandes is now on 21 assists and he has moved ahead of some all-time great Premier League creative players in the process…

Player Club Assists Season Bruno Fernandes Man United 21 2025/26 Thierry Henry Arsenal 20 2002/03 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 20 2019/20 Mesut Ozil Arsenal 19 2015/16 Cesc Fabregas Chelsea 18 2014/15 Frank Lampard Chelsea 18 2004/05 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 18 2016/17 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 18 2024/25 Cesc Fabregas Arsenal 17 2007/08

Fernandes won the Premier League player of the season award for his fine individual campaign, but should the prize perhaps have gone to one of the players involved in Arsenal’s title win?