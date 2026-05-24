Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is reportedly a genuine transfer target for Barcelona this summer, with some initial exploratory talks even taking place.

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The Brazil international has been superb for Chelsea in his first season for the club, netting a total of 20 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions.

This has led to a lot of speculation about Barca’s interest in Pedro, with the Catalan giants in need of a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski as the veteran Polish forward will be moving on this summer.

Still, Ben Jacobs has posted the following update on X today:

Although Barcelona’s interest in Joao Pedro is genuine, and some exploratory talks have taken place, Chelsea are not prepared to sell. There is no price that will change the club’s stance this summer, even a world-record bid.?? pic.twitter.com/z2x8va9I3M — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 24, 2026

The journalist said: “Although Barcelona’s interest in Joao Pedro is genuine, and some exploratory talks have taken place, Chelsea are not prepared to sell. There is no price that will change the club’s stance this summer, even a world-record bid.”

Joao Pedro to Barcelona transfer timeline

See below for a summary of recent reports on Pedro and interest from Barcelona:

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Pedro has been a rare success story in the transfer market for Chelsea in recent times, so it makes sense that they’re determined to hold on to him despite Barcelona’s interest.

The 24-year-old looks like he could have a really bright future at Stamford Bridge, so new manager Xabi Alonso will likely want to build his side around him next season and beyond.