Tottenham survive, West Ham down, Bruno Fernandes breaks assist record - PL final day round-up

Noni Madueke, Roberto De Zerbi, and Bruno Fernandes (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Richard Heathcote, Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

So, that’s it – after 38 games the Premier League season is done and dusted for 2025/26, with Tottenham surviving relegation on the final day.

Arsenal had already been confirmed as Premier League champions earlier this week, but there was still a lot to play for in today’s final round of matches.

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There were also records broken and some emotional farewells, so take a look at our round-up below in case you missed any of it!

Tottenham survive as West Ham go down

Tottenham beat Everton 1-0 thanks to a goal from Joao Palhinha, meaning West Ham’s 3-0 win against Leeds wasn’t enough to keep them up.

See below for wild scenes as Roberto De Zerbi celebrated securing Spurs’ place in the top flight, even if overall this was another hugely disappointing campaign, with the north Londoners finishing in 17th place for a second year in a row…

It’s OVER at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and Spurs secure their spot in the Premier League next season! pic.twitter.com/TLnhVYNK0m — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

West Ham beat Leeds pretty comfortably in the end, but they needed an Everton win or a crazy goal difference swing to secure survival, so they’re now preparing for life in the Championship.

Bruno Fernandes breaks assist record

Manchester United didn’t have a lot to play for on the final day as they’d already secured Champions League football and third place in the table.

Still, there was a major piece of history made by Bruno Fernandes as he notched his 21st assist of the season, breaking the previous Premier League record held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

It’s been a superb season for Fernandes, who has once again fully established himself as Man Utd’s most important player, and indeed perhaps the best player in the English top flight right now.

Arsenal win again ahead of trophy lift

Arsenal knew they were champions going into this game, but they picked up another three points with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners rested a lot of their first XI as they have a Champions League final to prepare for, but scored first through Gabriel Jesus and added a second through Noni Madueke.

Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back for Palace, but that result puts Arsenal on a final tally of 85 points, more than the 84 Liverpool won the league with last year.

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Manchester City lose in emotional final game for Pep & Bernardo

Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva at full-time ? pic.twitter.com/GtjMcIKjbT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

Today was more about saying farewell to Pep Guardiola than anything else, but of course Manchester City will be disappointed to have finished with a defeat.

Antoine Semenyo put MCFC in front but a double from Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa the final day victory, meaning a seven-point gap between first and second place.

City paid special tributes not only to Guardiola, but also to departing legends Bernardo Silva and John Stones, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

What else happened on the final day?

We also had some big news on the European football front, as newly-promoted Sunderland beat Chelsea to secure a pretty sensational 7th place finish and Europa League football for next season.

Bournemouth will also be in the Europa League, with Villa’s win at City and Liverpool’s draw against Brentford denting their Champions League hopes, though fans will still be delighted with a superb season and a 6th place finish.

Brighton, meanwhile, will be in the Europa Conference League, while Chelsea’s defeat saw them slip to 10th and miss out on Europe altogether.

On a day of farewells, it was also emotional at Anfield as Mohamed Salah and Andrew Roberson played their final games for Liverpool and said goodbye to the fans.