INEOS want relegation threatened Premier League attacker for Carrick at Man United

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United could have an interesting transfer opportunity on their hands this summer, with West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen reportedly emerging as a target.



According to Football Insider, Man United could explore a deal for the 29-year-old England international should West Ham drop into the Championship, with several clubs likely to monitor his situation closely.

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Bowen has also been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea, while relegation could force him to seriously reassess his future despite his strong connection with West Ham.

From a Man United point of view, this is exactly the type of rumour that makes sense on paper, even if it is not necessarily the most glamorous name fans will see this summer.

Bowen is not a flashy young wonderkid or a “project” signing, but he is a proven Premier League attacker who knows the league inside out.

Bowen would add versatility to Man United attack

He can play from the right, operate centrally when needed, works hard off the ball and carries a real goal threat.

United have lacked consistency in wide areas for a long time. The right wing, in particular, has been a problem position, with too many players either struggling for form, fitness or end product.

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Bowen would bring something different. He is direct, reliable and experienced, and he has shown over several seasons that he can deliver goals and assists in a team that has not always been dominant.

The biggest factor here is West Ham’s league position. The Hammers are still involved in the final-day relegation picture, with Tottenham also battling to stay up.

Hammers are expected to demand a premium fee

Bowen’s contract situation also matters. West Ham’s official profile states that he signed a long-term deal until summer 2030, meaning the club are under no pressure to sell cheaply.

Even if they go down, they would still demand a serious fee for their captain and one of their most important players.

Bowen may not be the long-term face of United’s attack, but he would give them goals, leadership, intensity and reliability.

Sometimes, that is exactly what a rebuilding team needs. For United, Bowen would not be a “dream signing,” but he could be a very smart one.

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