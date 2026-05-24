(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Jarrod Bowen will be among the most sought after players this summer after West Ham’s relegation, with reports linking several Premier League giants with the winger.

Despite the club’s devastating drop from the top flight, the England international’s stock remains incredibly high after another impressive individual campaign.

However, despite intense speculation surrounding his future, the winger has dropped a massive hint that he intends to spearhead the Hammers’ promotion charge next season.

Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea among Premier League clubs chasing Jarrod Bowen

Unsurprisingly, West Ham’s relegation has put Europe’s elite on high alert.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all reportedly monitoring Bowen’s situation closely, viewing him as a proven Premier League talent available at a potentially cut-price fee.

Liverpool have been long interested in him, while Chelsea are monitoring him as part of their aggressive recruitment strategy.

Recent reports also suggest Man United owners INEOS want the recently relegated attacker.

The financial pressure on West Ham only intensifies the situation. Reports suggest the club could need to raise upwards of £100 million in player sales if they are to navigate life in the Championship and with Bowen earning a reported £150,000 per week and contracted until 2030, a sizeable transfer fee could be on the cards should a suitor come calling.

Bowen’s comments suggests he will stay at West Ham next season

Despite the chorus of clubs queuing up for his signature, Bowen’s post-match words after the Leeds defeat sent a powerful message about where his loyalties lie.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, he refused point-blank to entertain questions about his future, calling any such discussion disrespectful given how raw the pain of relegation felt.

“I’ve been here six and a half years now. Had a lot of good moments and this outweighs all of it. Getting this club relegated… it hurts.”

Asked directly about potential interest from elsewhere, Bowen shut the conversation down emphatically:

“It’s disrespectful to everyone to start talking about that. I want this club to be in the Premier League. It’s a club that means so much to me and has given me so much so my vision is to get this club back in the Premier League.”

"My vision is getting this club back in the Premier League." ? West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen says it hurts to see the club relegated to the Championship for the first time in 16 years ?? pic.twitter.com/6JVG2tO8G6 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 24, 2026

Those are the words of a man who, at least for now, sees his future in east London. Whether sentiment alone can keep one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers in the Championship this summer remains the question that will dominate the window.