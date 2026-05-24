Liverpool could see a major transfer development imminently (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

There could be some very significant Liverpool transfer news coming as Ben Jacobs has posted on X about Ibrahima Konate’s future.

According to Jacobs, a decision on Konate is expected imminently, with there still being no update for now on whether or not the France international will be signing a new contract or leaving on a free transfer this summer.

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See below as Jacobs has posted about Konate being in today’s Liverpool line up, and fans will hope it’s not for the final time…

Mo Salah and Andy Robertson both start in their final game for Liverpool. Ibrahima Konate also in the XI. Clarity over his future expected imminently.? pic.twitter.com/OYLc3Cf5n2 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 24, 2026

“Mo Salah and Andy Robertson both start in their final game for Liverpool. Ibrahima Konate also in the XI. Clarity over his future expected imminently,” Jacobs posted on X.

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Liverpool could do with keeping Ibrahima Konate

Even if Konate hasn’t always been at his best this season, the 26-year-old is a key player and not someone you’d want to lose on a free transfer.

Liverpool would do well to strengthen at the back this summer after a disappointing campaign, so that could mean bringing in an upgrade on Konate.

Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix could be one to watch, with RMC Sport reporting that today will be his final appearance for the club at Selhurst Park, with a transfer away “scheduled” for this summer.

Lacroix has been linked with Liverpool by the Daily Mail, so perhaps there is a plan in place to replace Konate if he does end up leaving soon.

Still, there’s no doubt that the better option overall would be for the Reds to be able to keep Konate for as long as possible.