Video: Emotional moment between Bernardo Silva & Pep Guardiola in final Man City game

Manchester City
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Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Carl Recine, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva shared an emotional moment in today’s final game for the pair at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has recently announced his decision to leave Man City at the end of this season, while Silva is also moving on this summer as he’s come to the end of his contract.

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See below for the moment Bernardo went off in City’s game against Aston Villa, with the Portugal international unsurprisingly given a superb ovation, with Guardiola also very clearly emotional as he subbed him off for the las time…

It’s Guardiola’s final match in charge after an amazing ten years at City, and Silva has been one of his most important players in that time.

The pair have enjoyed great success together, both winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, and numerous other major honours.

What next for Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva?

Guardiola will likely take a break from football after deciding to step down as City manager, while Silva is likely to make a decision on his next club soon as he weighs up his options as a free agent.

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City will find it hard to replace two such important figures, with Enzo Maresca linked strongly as Guardiola’s incoming replacement, as per BBC Sport and others.

MCFC will also surely be active in the transfer market to bring in a new midfielder to help replace Silva.

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