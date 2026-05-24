(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United appear to be moving quickly in their search for a new midfielder, with Atalanta’s Ederson now reportedly close to completing a move to Old Trafford.



According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the Brazilian is just one step away from joining United, with the transfer fee expected to be around £34.5 million plus bonuses.

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The deal is not fully signed yet, but it is moving in the right direction.

Reports in Italy and England suggest that United have already reached an agreement with the player, while talks with Atalanta have accelerated after both clubs made major progress over the fee.

Man United have identified Ederson as Casemiro’s replacement

The Guardian previously reported that United had identified Ederson as a replacement for Casemiro, with Atalanta valuing him in the €40m-€50m range.

This move makes a lot of sense for Man United. Their midfield needs a reset, and that has been clear for a while.

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Casemiro is leaving, Manuel Ugarte has not fully convinced, and Michael Carrick needs players who can give the team more energy, discipline and balance in the middle of the pitch.

Ederson fits that profile well. He is not a flashy playmaker who constantly looks for highlight passes, but he is exactly the kind of midfielder who helps a team function.

He covers ground, wins duels, presses with intensity and keeps things moving.

Atalanta have built a reputation for producing aggressive, high-energy players, and Ederson has been one of their most reliable performers.

talkSPORT reported in April that United had added Ederson to their summer shortlist as part of a planned midfield overhaul.

The same report noted that Jason Wilcox is a fan of the player and that United want multiple midfield reinforcements ahead of next season.

That wider context matters. Ederson is unlikely to be the only midfield signing United make this summer.

Red Devils have eyes on several midfielders

The club have also been linked with names such as Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton. But Ederson may be the more realistic and affordable option compared to some of those players.

At around £34.5m plus add-ons, this could be a very sensible piece of business.

Man United have spent huge money in the past on players who arrived with big reputations but not always the right fit. Ederson feels different.

He looks like a player signed for a role, not just a name. Carrick recently spoke about wanting midfielders with composure, strength and the ability to handle quick transitions. Ederson seems to match that idea perfectly.

Sources: Enquiries made by Man United for 25‑year‑old versatile Premier League star