Maxence Lacroix warming up for Crystal Palace (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

It looks like Maxence Lacroix is already preparing to leave Crystal Palace this summer, as today is expected to be his last Premier League game for the club.

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The Frenchman will be in the Palace team to take on Arsenal at Selhurst Park for the final day of the Premier League season, with journalist Fabrice Hawkins claiming a transfer away is “scheduled” for this summer.

Liverpool and Chelsea have previously been among the clubs linked with Lacroix by TEAMtalk, while there have been further links with the Reds in the Daily Mail.

See below as Hawkins reports that this is indeed set to be Lacroix’s last appearance for the Eagles at Selhurst Park, though he will of course be in Oliver Glasner’s team for the upcoming Europa Conference League final…

Maxence Lacroix s’apprête à jouer son dernier match à Selhurst Park cet après-midi contre Arsenal. Un transfert du défenseur central de Crystal Palace est programmé.

Il n’y a pas de discussion avec les Eagles pour prolonger son contrat. Plusieurs clubs de Premier League… — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) May 24, 2026

“Maxence Lacroix is set to play his final match at Selhurst Park this afternoon against Arsenal,” Hawkins posted from his official X account.

“A transfer for the Crystal Palace center-back is scheduled. There are no discussions with the Eagles to extend his contract. Several Premier League clubs are interested in the 26-year-old French international.”

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What next for Maxence Lacroix as transfer scheduled?

One imagines there’ll be a lot of interest in Lacroix after his fine form for Palace, and Liverpool makes sense as a destination due to the Merseyside giants’ need for a new central defender.

The 26-year-old could be ideal to give LFC a long-term replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk, while there’s also a chance that Ibrahima Konate will be leaving Anfield soon as he nears the end of his contract, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Either way, there’s surely room for Lacroix to come in and it looks like it’s very much expected that he’ll be available and on the move.

It will be interesting to see if other clubs also get involved, with Hawkins’ post suggesting there is interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.