Michael Carrick discloses midfield plan at Man United after becoming permanent manager

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has given a clear idea of what he wants from Manchester United’s midfield moving forward, and his comments say a lot about the kind of team he is trying to build at Old Trafford.



Speaking to Sky Sports, Carrick explained that United midfielders need more than just technical quality.

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In his words, they must have “composure, poise and be positive”, while also needing the “physical strength to deal with the quick transitions” in the way his side wants to play.

“You need to have composure, poise and be positive”.

“You need to have the physical strength to deal with the quick transitions in the way we want to play and to create excitement”, told Sky Sports, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Michael Carrick is ready to revive Man United

Carrick is now United’s permanent head coach after signing a deal until 2028, following a strong interim spell that helped the club secure Champions League football again.

Reuters described his impact as a “calm revolution”, with United improving sharply after his January appointment.

Carrick’s comments are interesting because they sound exactly like the midfielder he used to be, calm, intelligent, tidy on the ball, but always thinking forward.

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He was never the loudest or flashiest player during his United career, but he understood rhythm, space and control better than most.

Now, as manager, he clearly wants those qualities in his own midfield.

United have had too many games in recent years where the midfield looked rushed, stretched or easily bypassed.

Carrick wants players who can receive the ball under pressure and still make good decisions.

That does not mean slowing everything down. In fact, his word “positive” is just as important.

He wants control, but not boring possession. He wants midfielders who can play forward, break lines and create momentum.

Carrick has a clear set of plans for next season

The physical side also matters. Carrick specifically mentioned quick transitions, which is a major clue about his tactical plan.

United are not going to be a slow, passive possession team. They need players who can handle the speed of the Premier League, recover quickly when the ball is lost and attack with energy when they win it back.

That explains why United have been linked with midfielders like Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and others.

The club are looking for players who can combine technical security with athleticism.

Casemiro’s exit also makes this even more important. United need a midfield that can compete physically without losing control on the ball.

Carrick knows what a proper United midfielder should look like, and now he has the chance to build that kind of engine room himself.

Sources: Enquiries made by Man United for 25‑year‑old versatile Premier League star