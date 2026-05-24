Anfield erupts as Mohamed Salah bids emotional goodbye in final Liverpool match

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Mohamed Salah bows down at Anfield for the final time
(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

The curtain came down on one of Anfield’s greatest love stories on Sunday, as Mohamed Salah was substituted off in what is expected to be his final appearance at the iconic stadium.

The Egyptian King, who has been at the heart of Liverpool’s most successful modern era, was met with an emotional standing ovation from every corner of Anfield as he made his way to the touchline.

As Salah’s number was raised by the fourth official, the entire stadium rose to its feet. Chants of his name echoed around the ground in a moment that reduced players, staff, and supporters alike to tears.

Salah visibly took in the moment, pressing his hands to his heart, and casting one long, emotional look back at the pitch he has called home since 2017.

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Salah leaves a Liverpool and Premier League legend

Salah leaves Anfield for final time
(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

True to his nature, Salah did not depart quietly. Before his substitution, the winger produced a moment of pure brilliance, producing a stunning trivela assist for Curtis Jones to help Liverpool take the lead and also break one final record, overtaking Steven Gerrard’s assist record for the club.

It was a reminder, as if one were needed, of the extraordinary talent Liverpool are saying goodbye to.

In his eight seasons at the club, Salah registered over 230 goals, two Premier League titles, a Champions League, and countless individual records.

He finishes the season with 12 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, taking his overall record for Liverpool to 257 goals and 123 assists.

Mohamed Salah stats across clubs
Mohamed Salah stats via Transfermarkt

He leaves not just as Liverpool’s greatest modern marksman, but as one of the finest players ever to grace the Premier League.

 

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