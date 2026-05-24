(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has produced a stunning trivela assist to help Liverpool take the lead in his final game for the club.

Liverpool’s Egyptian King has been involved in most of the attack so far against Brentford, having hit the woodwork from a freekick earlier in the first half.

And he delivered the goods in the second half, as the ball broke to Salah, he made his run towards the byline before executing his trademark pass from outside the boot, straight to the arriving Curtis Jones, who finished it from close range to give Liverpool the lead.

Salah, who has looked his best had to be involved in his final game for the club.

Watch the goal below:

Curtis Jones taps in from Mo Salah's cross to put Liverpool in front against Brentford ? pic.twitter.com/QwAVPpIuOb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

Brentford equalise to cancel out Liverpool opener

Liverpool’s lead did not last long as Schade made it 1-1 just 6 minutes later with a great header.

A clearance from Jones falls to Lewis-Potter on the right side of the box, who puts in a cross inside the six yard box.

His pass is deflected off the back of a Liverpool defender before falling for Schade who stoops down low and heads it in rather courageously ahead of Robertson to make it 1-1.

Watch the goal below: