Newcastle United have identified midfield target if Sandro Tonali leaves the club

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Newcastle United are already looking at possible midfield replacements in case Sandro Tonali leaves this summer, and one name now being linked is Aleksandar Stankovic.

The young Serbian midfielder has impressed at Club Brugge and is expected to return to Inter Milan because of a buy-back clause, but Newcastle are reportedly interested in testing the situation, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

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Tonali’s future remains uncertain. Manchester United and Arsenal have both been linked with the Italian, while talkSPORT has reported that Tonali has wanted to leave Newcastle since January and could be a more realistic midfield option for United than some of their other targets.

That is why Newcastle’s interest in Stankovic makes sense. If Tonali does leave, Eddie Howe’s side will need someone who can bring energy, discipline and technical security to the middle of the pitch.

Newcastle United target versatile midfielder

Stankovic is still only 20, but he already has a strong reputation as a defensive midfielder who can also play at centre-back when needed.

He is the son of former Inter Milan midfielder Dejan Stankovic, but he is starting to build his own career now.

After leaving Inter for Club Brugge, he has become a regular in Belgium and has also broken into the Serbia senior national team.

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His profile is exactly the kind of smart, forward-thinking signing Newcastle should be looking at.

The situation is slightly complicated, though. Inter sold Stankovic to Club Brugge but included buy-back clauses in the deal.

Inter Milan could prove to be the stumbling block

Reports have stated that Inter can re-sign him for around €23 million in 2026 and €25 million in 2027, which means the Italian club have control over the next step.

Inter are expected to activate that clause, then decide whether to keep him or sell him on for a profit.

Newcastle, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have all been mentioned as clubs watching closely, which shows Stankovic’s stock is rising.

For Newcastle, this could become an interesting market opportunity. Instead of spending huge money on a ready-made star, they could invest in a younger midfielder with real upside.

That would be especially useful if Tonali brings in a major fee.

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