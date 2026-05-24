Real Madrid ready to raid Premier League club for Mourinho's first summer signing

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Real Madrid being linked with Sunderland’s Trai Hume is not the kind of transfer rumour most people would have expected.



When Madrid look for new players, fans usually imagine superstar names, expensive wonderkids or established Champions League performers.

A move for Sunderland’s Northern Ireland international full-back feels very different.

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But that is exactly what makes the story interesting. If Jose Mourinho is returning to Real Madrid, this kind of signing could actually tell us a lot about how he wants to rebuild the squad.

Mourinho has never been obsessed with glamour in every position. He has always valued players who are disciplined, competitive and willing to follow instructions.

Real Madrid target Sunderland full-back

Hume fits more into that category than the usual flashy Madrid transfer target, according to Defensa Central.

Real Madrid are expected to strengthen at right-back, especially with changes coming in defense.

Even if they already have bigger names in the squad, depth is important across a long season.

Madrid cannot rely on one or two players to cover every match in La Liga, the Champions League, domestic cups and international-heavy schedules.

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Hume would not arrive as a superstar. He would arrive as a useful, hard-working defender who has already gained Premier League experience with Sunderland. That matters.

The Premier League is physically demanding, and any player who performs regularly there shows a certain level of toughness and adaptability.

What makes Hume appealing is his attitude as much as his ability. He is energetic, aggressive in duels and comfortable playing in a high-intensity environment.

Mourinho is looking to strengthen the defense

Mourinho tends to like defenders who do not overcomplicate things. He wants players who can defend properly, stay switched on and compete.

Hume may not be the most fashionable name, but he looks like the type of player who would give everything for the team.

From Sunderland’s perspective, this would be a difficult situation. Hume is under a long contract, and losing an important player would hurt.

But if a club like Real Madrid comes calling, it becomes a very different conversation.

For the player, it would be almost impossible not to listen. Moving from Sunderland to the Bernabeu would be a huge career leap.

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