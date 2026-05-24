Real Madrid ready to rival Barcelona in controversial move for Man United attacker

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s future is becoming one of the more dramatic stories of the summer, because it now looks like Barcelona may not be the only Spanish giant trying to sign him.



The Manchester United forward has spent the season on loan at Barcelona, where he has rediscovered confidence and played a role in their La Liga success.

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However, Real Madrid are now being linked with a surprise move, which would add a completely different level of drama to the situation, according to Football Insider.

Rashford is still a Manchester United player, and Barcelona have not yet completed a permanent deal.

Reports have previously stated that Barcelona have an option to buy him for around £26 million, but no final agreement has been reached with United.

Marcus Rashford has revived his career at Barcelona

Rashford’s loan spell in Spain has done exactly what he needed it to do.

After a difficult period at Manchester United, he needed a change of environment, and Barcelona gave him that. He has looked more relaxed, more direct and more useful in a team that allows him to attack space.

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Reports in Spain and Catalonia have credited him with 14 goals and 11 assists, and Frenkie de Jong has openly backed him to stay, praising his pace and attacking threat.

That is why Barcelona’s interest makes sense. Hansi Flick clearly values what Rashford brings. He is not the typical slow-possession Barcelona winger, but that is probably part of the appeal.

He gives them speed, power and a direct outlet when games become stretched.

Real Madrid have entered the race for Rashford

Real Madrid entering the picture would change the mood completely. Rashford has already made himself popular at Barcelona, especially after scoring in a 2-0 El Clasico win that helped seal the club’s 29th La Liga title.

A move to Madrid after that would be controversial, but football has seen stranger things.

For Manchester United, the situation is fairly simple. They need clarity.

Rashford is 28, on big wages, and does not appear central to their long-term plans under Michael Carrick.

United would likely prefer a permanent transfer rather than another loan, because they need funds and squad space for their own rebuild.

Sources: Enquiries made by Man United for 25‑year‑old versatile Premier League star