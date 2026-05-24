Man City ready to target ambitious move for rival Premier League midfielder from Chelsea

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s summer rebuild under Enzo Maresca could include a huge move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.



According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Fernandez is one of City’s desired transfer targets, with Maresca strongly pushing for the Argentine.

Initial talks are said to have taken place behind the scenes, and the relationship between the two Enzos is described as close and built on trust.

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This story is especially interesting because Manchester City are preparing for a major transition.

🚨🧨 EXCL | Enzo Fernandez is one of Manchester City’s desired transfer targets for the summer. Strongly wanted by Enzo Maresca. #MCFC Initial talks behind the scenes have already taken place. The two Enzos share a top and very trusting relationship. @SkySportDE 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/elBeptxhYY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 22, 2026

Enzo Maresca is expected to join Man City

Pep Guardiola’s departure has already been widely reported, with Reuters noting that Enzo Maresca is strongly expected to replace him after Guardiola’s decade-long spell in charge.

Fernandez would be a big statement signing for Maresca. Man City’s midfield is heading into a period of change, with Bernardo Silva set to leave, Rodri being linked with Real Madrid, and the club needing fresh energy after missing out on the Premier League title.

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City have been linked with several midfielders, including Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, but Fernandez feels like a different kind of target.

He is not just a runner or a ball-winner. He is a tempo-setter, a passer and someone who can control the rhythm of matches.

The Maresca connection makes the story even stronger. Fernandez worked with him at Chelsea, and if the pair really share a strong relationship, that could matter during negotiations.

Maresca has already worked with Fernandez at Chelsea

Managers often like players they already understand, especially when taking over a huge job.

Maresca knows what Fernandez can do, what kind of personality he has, and how he responds tactically.

Chelsea, however, will not make this easy. Fernandez is under contract until 2032, which puts the London club in a strong position.

Man City would almost certainly need to pay a major fee to convince Chelsea to sell to a direct Premier League rival.

Reports have also suggested Real Madrid are watching the situation, which could turn this into a wider European battle.

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