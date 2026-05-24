Man United enquire about the availability of Forest full-back Neco Williams

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are still keeping an eye on Neco Williams, and from a United point of view, this is one of those transfer links that actually feels quite logical.

The Nottingham Forest full-back has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton, but United’s need for reliable defensive depth makes their involvement especially interesting.

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Forest are not looking to sell Williams, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Wales international is already under contract until 2029, and Forest are ready to offer him improved terms to reward his progress and push back against outside interest.

Man United need a versatile full-back

For Man United, Williams would be attractive because of his versatility.

He can play at both right-back and left-back, which instantly makes him useful across a long season.

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United have had too many years where injuries and form issues have left them short in the full-back areas, so adding someone who can cover both sides would make the squad feel more balanced.

That matters even more with Champions League football returning to Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick will need depth, but not just bodies for the sake of it. He needs players who can come in, understand the physical level of the Premier League, and contribute without needing a year to adapt.

Williams already knows the league, has international experience with Wales, and has shown he can handle tough defensive assignments.

The issue is Forest’s stance. They are in a strong position because Williams signed a new deal last summer that runs until 2029.

Forest confirmed that contract extension themselves, which gives them real leverage.

Red Devils may struggle to sign Williams

That means United cannot expect a cheap or easy deal. If Forest secure their Premier League position and feel stable heading into the summer, their resistance will only become stronger.

There have been reports of discreet enquiries from several clubs, with Man United, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton all mentioned.

However, enquiries are very different from formal bids. Right now, this feels more like clubs testing the temperature rather than a transfer that is already moving quickly.

From United’s perspective, Williams would not be the flashiest signing of the summer. He would not create the same excitement as a big-name midfielder or striker.

But sometimes the smartest signings are the practical ones. Man United need squad players who raise the floor of the team, not only stars who raise the ceiling.

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