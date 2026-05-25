(Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Italian giants Juventus have launched a shock, late attempt to hijack Tottenham’s long-pursued move for outgoing Liverpool legend Andy Robertson.

The 32-year-old Scotland captain emotionally bid farewell to Anfield on Sunday after a glittering nine-year spell on Merseyside.

While he has looked destined to remain in the Premier League, an unexpected proposal from Serie A has thrown his future completely up in the air.

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Juventus attempt to hijack Tottenham’s move for Andy Robertson

According to Romano’s update, Tottenham had been in advanced talks with Robertson for several weeks over a free transfer, with a deal appearing close to completion.

However, Juventus have now dramatically entered the picture, tabling a concrete proposal of their own in an effort to lure the experienced left-back to Serie A instead.

Romano revealed the sudden twist on X: “Tottenham have been in advanced talks for weeks with Andy Robertson over free transfer, deal close. Juventus have also entered the race and trying to hijack the move with a proposal. Decision up to Robertson now.”

???????? Tottenham have been in advanced talks for weeks with Andy Robertson over free transfer, deal close. Juventus have also entered the race and trying to hijack the move with a proposal. Decision up to Robertson now. pic.twitter.com/0wIhRlvDIE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2026

The development has thrown the Robertson saga wide open, with Romano making clear that the decision now rests entirely with the 32-year-old himself.

Robertson must weigh up the appeal of remaining in the Premier League with a Spurs side pushing for honours, against the allure of a move to one of European football’s most storied clubs in Turin.

Juventus could also possibly sign Alisson Becker

Robertson may not be the only high-profile Liverpool departure heading to Juventus this summer, with reports also linking goalkeeper Alisson Becker with a potential move to the Italian giants.

The Brazilian shot-stopper still has a year remaining on his contract at Anfield, meaning Juventus would need to negotiate a formal fee with Liverpool.

However, Alisson has reportedly expressed a strong willingness to move to Turin, where he would be reunited with his former Roma manager, Luciano Spalletti.

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Juventus are said to be exploring the possibility of pairing him with their existing squad as they look to strengthen significantly ahead of next season.

Should Juventus succeed in signing both Robertson and Alisson, it would represent a remarkable double swoop and send a powerful statement of intent to their Serie A rivals.

For Tottenham, losing out on Robertson to a continental giant would be a frustrating blow after weeks of painstaking negotiations appeared to have put them in pole position.