(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Andy Robertson is set to join Tottenham as a free agent after saying farewell to Anfield.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has revealed on X that the Scotland captain is set to join Tottenham, with an agreement in principle already in place, a deal that was contingent on Spurs retaining their Premier League status, which they confirmed with a nervy 1-0 win over Everton on the final day.

Jacobs stated: “Andy Robertson set to join Spurs now their Premier League status is secure. Agreement in principle already in place.”

Andy Robertson set to join Spurs now their Premier League status is secure. Agreement in principle already in place.??????? pic.twitter.com/dictZFundn — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 24, 2026

Andy Robertson set to join Tottenham

The deal has been a long time coming. Tottenham’s interest in Robertson stretches back to January, when the club, marred by injuries on the left side of defence, attempted to bring the 32-year-old to north London in the winter window.

Roberson ultimately decided to see out the season and depart as a free agent instead.

With his contract at Anfield having expired, Robertson departs Liverpool as a free agent after nine years and more than 370 appearances, one of the most decorated defenders in the club’s history, having won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time on Merseyside.

How Spurs’ survival on the final day sealed the deal

The agreement in principle between Robertson and Tottenham always had one crucial condition attached: that Spurs avoided relegation.

For much of the run-in, that was far from guaranteed. Tottenham avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the 2025-26 season after their 1-0 win over Everton condemned rivals West Ham to the Championship, with João Palhinha’s scrappy first-half goal proving the decisive moment.

Tottenham, which won three of its last five games under recently hired coach Roberto De Zerbi, will be in the top division for a 49th straight season.

That continuity in the Premier League is precisely what unlocked Robertson’s move, and Spurs now get the experience and leadership they have craved since the winter.

Spurs see Robertson as the ideal candidate to address a lack of elite-level experience and leadership within their current squad.

For De Zerbi, inheriting a player of Robertson’s calibre on a free transfer, a man who has operated at the very highest level for the best part of a decade, represents a significant coup as he looks to reshape a Tottenham side that came far too close to the drop for comfort.

Robertson joins a club with plenty to prove next season. Spurs will do so with one of the Premier League era’s finest left-backs now wearing their shirt.