Arsenal handed potential Champions League boost as PSG sweat over fitness issues

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Arsenal may have been given an early boost ahead of next weekend’s Champions League final, with fresh doubts emerging over Achraf Hakimi’s fitness for Paris Saint-Germain.



The Gunners are preparing for one of the biggest matches in their modern history as they get ready to face PSG at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

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Arsenal are already riding a wave of confidence after winning the Premier League title, but this latest injury update from the PSG camp could give Mikel Arteta’s side even more encouragement.

According to reports L’Equipe, Hakimi is becoming increasingly unlikely to start the Champions League final after missing another important part of PSG’s preparations.

The Morocco international did not take part in an internal training match involving squad players over the weekend, instead continuing with individual work as he recovers from a thigh problem.

Achraf Hakimi to miss Champions League final?

That is a pretty big deal. Hakimi is not just a normal full-back for PSG. He is one of their most dangerous outlets, especially when he pushes high on the right side and combines with the forwards.

His pace, recovery speed and attacking timing make him a major weapon, so even if he makes the bench, not starting him would still be a blow for Luis Enrique.

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The concern is not coming from nowhere either. Hakimi has already missed PSG’s Champions League semi-final second leg and their final four Ligue 1 matches, so this is clearly not a minor issue that disappeared overnight.

Reports suggest he is progressing, but the final may come too soon for him to start.

If he does miss out from the XI, Warren Zaïre-Emery could be used at right-back, with Fabián Ruiz coming into midfield.

Arsenal could benfit from fitness issues at PSG

Ousmane Dembélé is another name Arsenal fans have been watching closely.

The French winger also sat out the internal session, but his situation seems more positive.

He recently suffered calf discomfort against Paris FC, though he has publicly insisted he expects to be ready for the final.

Reuters reported that PSG planned treatment for the issue, while Luis Enrique described it as possibly linked to fatigue.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the timing is interesting. Arteta’s side have just celebrated their first league title since 2004 after ending the Premier League season with a win at Crystal Palace, and they now have a chance to complete a historic double.

That said, Hakimi’s absence would affect PSG’s balance. Arsenal could target that side more aggressively, especially if Bukayo Saka is up against a replacement full-back rather than one of the best right-backs in the world.

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