Chelsea not willing to sell key player for even world record bid despite early talks

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly standing firm over João Pedro’s future, despite genuine interest from Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Barcelona’s admiration for the Brazilian forward is real and some early exploratory conversations have taken place, but Chelsea’s position is very clear: João Pedro is not for sale.

In fact, the message coming out of Stamford Bridge is about as strong as it gets.

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Chelsea are said to be unwilling to consider any offer this summer, even if Barcelona were to test them with a world-record bid. That tells you just how highly the club now value the 24-year-old.

It is not hard to understand why Barcelona like him. João Pedro has been one of Chelsea’s standout players during the 2025-26 season, bringing goals, movement, technical quality and a bit of unpredictability to their attack.

João Pedro has been a crucial addition to Chelsea

He has been used mainly as a central forward, but he is not just a traditional No.9. He can drop deeper, link play, drift into wide areas and create space for others.

That flexibility is exactly the type of thing Barcelona usually admire in attackers.

They rarely just look for pure penalty-box finishers. They want forwards who can combine, press, play between the lines and offer intelligence in tight spaces.

João Pedro ticks a lot of those boxes, so their interest makes complete sense.

Chelsea, though, have no reason to sell. They signed João Pedro from Brighton in 2025 in a deal worth up to £60m, handing him a long-term contract. That gives the club total control over the situation.

More importantly, he has already justified the faith shown in him. João Pedro has enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign.

He has been named Chelsea’s Player of the Season after scoring 20 goals in all competitions, including 15 in the Premier League.

Blues cannot afford to lose the Brazilian attacker

That kind of output is exactly what Chelsea have been missing for years.

Since Diego Costa’s peak period, the club have often struggled to find a reliable forward who can lead the line and consistently affect big matches.

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João Pedro has not solved every problem, but he has given Chelsea something to build around.

Barcelona’s interest also comes at a time when they are looking at different attacking options.

Reports have suggested that Julian Alvarez is one of their preferred targets, but Atletico Madrid’s valuation could make that deal extremely difficult.

That has naturally pushed other names, including João Pedro, into the conversation.

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