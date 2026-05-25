(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer recruitment plans have received a massive shot in the arm. Club Brugge sensation Christos Tzolis has explicitly given the green light to a potential move to Old Trafford, while simultaneously shutting down interest from several Premier League rivals.

The 24-year-old Greek international has enjoyed a stunning rise in Belgium, alerting a host of top-tier clubs to his talents.

However, Tzolis has made it clear that he will not leave Brugge for just any project, setting a strict set of criteria that heavily favours the Red Devils.

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Christos Tzolis gives green light to Man United

Speaking in a candid interview with Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad this week, Tzolis openly admitted that the allure of Old Trafford might be too strong to resist.

Despite feeling incredibly settled at Brugge, the forward confessed his admiration for the red side of Manchester.

“United could convince me,” Tzolis admitted freely. “Such a massive club with so much history. It would be hard to say no to that.”

The forward’s willingness to join represents a major boost for the United hierarchy as they look to injection dynamism into their frontline.

Christos Tzolis rules out mid-table Premier League clubs

United are far from the only English club monitoring the winger, but Tzolis has brutally narrowed down his options.

He explicitly closed the door on mid-table Premier League suitors, demanding elite European football if he is to take the next step.

“It would have to be a Champions League team from England, Germany, Spain, or Italy. Only PSG is a better option than Club,” Tzolis stated firmly.

When pushed on interest from Crystal Palace, his response was definitive: “The Crystal Palace train has already left the station for me.”

This elite requirement also dampens Newcastle United’s hopes, while keeping fellow suitors Aston Villa firmly in the conversation.

Tzolis is in no rush to leave Belgium, concluding that he has “everything I need to be happy here,” but if Manchester United or Aston Villa decide to formalise their interest, the path to a deal is officially clear.

Christos Tzolis stats highlight breakout European season

It is no surprise that a host of clubs are tracking the forward, considering his devastating form in front of goal.

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Tzolis has transformed into one of the most productive wingers in European football, finding the back of the net 17 times in the Belgian Pro League campaign alone.

Across all competitions, his output is even more staggering, racking up 22 goals and an incredible 29 assists across all competitions.

Competition Apps Goals Assists Jupiler Pro League 26 9 13 Jupiler Pro League Champions’ Play-Offs 10 8 10 UEFA Champions League 9 2 1 UEFA Champions League Qualifying 4 1 4 Croky Cup 2 1 0 Volkswagen Supercup 1 1 1 Total 52 22 29

Christos Tzolis stats this season via transfermarkt

His ability to consistently break defensive lines and carry an elite offensive burden explains why Europe’s biggest clubs are queuing up for his signature.