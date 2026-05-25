Confidence increasing at Man United over deal for 'special talent' in midfield

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Manchester United’s summer midfield rebuild could include a move for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, with reports claiming the Portuguese youngster remains a serious target at Old Trafford.



According to a source on X, United still hold considerable interest in the 21-year-old and there is growing confidence that a deal could be completed during the summer window.

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This is not the only report linking Fernandes with United. Sky Sports recently named him as one of the midfielders on Man United’s radar, alongside players such as Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Sandro Tonali.

That tells you United are not just casually browsing midfield options, they are clearly planning a proper reshuffle in that area.

Fernandes would be an ideal signing for Man United

Fernandes is an interesting name because he is not the most obvious “superstar” target, but he does fit the profile of what Man United appear to be looking for.

He is young, technically sharp, energetic and still has plenty of room to grow.

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United have often been accused of signing players too late in their careers, so going for someone like Fernandes would feel more like a forward-thinking move.

The West Ham official website has described Fernandes as a ‘special talent’.

The West Ham midfielder joined the Hammers from Southampton in 2025, after previously impressing in England and Portugal.

The Guardian reported at the time that West Ham were set to sign him from Southampton for around £38 million, so he was never a cheap gamble.

That is important because West Ham will not want to lose him for a small fee, especially after investing heavily in him.

Red Devils need additions in the midfield

From United’s side, the midfield needs serious work. Casemiro is leaving, Manuel Ugarte’s future is also under major doubt, and Michael Carrick appears to want midfielders who are more comfortable in possession.

The Sun reported that Carrick wants new midfielders to show composure, expression, positivity, athleticism and defensive discipline, qualities that explain why Fernandes is being watched.

There is also a Portuguese link that makes the story more interesting. Bruno Fernandes remains one of Man United’s most important players, and bringing in another Portuguese midfielder with technical quality could help United build a more fluid midfield.

Of course, Fernandes should not be seen simply as a “Bruno replacement” because they are different profiles, but he could eventually become part of the club’s long-term midfield plan.

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