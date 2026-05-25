Crystal Palace eye move for England star to replace Guehi

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly keeping a close eye on Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis as they look to strengthen their back line following Marc Guéhi’s move to Manchester City.



According to TEAMtalk, Palace are one of several clubs monitoring the 24-year-old centre-back, who could look for a Premier League return this summer.

Southampton are understood to value him at more than £20 million, but their failure to secure promotion has opened the door for interested clubs to test their resolve.

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This is exactly the kind of signing Crystal Palace should be looking at.

Losing Guéhi was always going to leave a gap, not just because of his defending, but because of his calmness, leadership and ability to play out from the back.

Marc Guéhi left Crystal Palace earlier this year

Manchester City completed a £20 million move for Guéhi in January 2026, with Chelsea also receiving a sell-on percentage from the deal.

Harwood-Bellis is not the same player as Guéhi, but he does fit a similar idea.

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He is young, English, comfortable on the ball and already has plenty of experience for his age.

He came through Manchester City’s academy, had loan spells at clubs including Blackburn, Anderlecht, Stoke and Burnley, before joining Southampton permanently after helping them win promotion in 2024.

The timing is what makes this story interesting. Southampton reportedly still see Harwood-Bellis as an important player and do not want to lose him easily.

His contract runs until 2028, so they are not under immediate pressure to sell. But after their play-off disappointment, the mood around the club appears to have changed.

TEAMtalk have reported that he is one of the players unhappy with the situation, and that a move away now looks increasingly possible.

Eagles face competition from other clubs

Palace are not alone in the race either. West Ham, Everton and Burnley have also been linked with the defender.

That competition could make things tricky for Palace, especially if the bidding starts to rise above Southampton’s current valuation.

Still, there is a clear logic behind Palace’s interest. They need a defender who can grow with the team, not just a short-term fix.

Harwood-Bellis has the profile of someone who could step into the Premier League and improve with regular minutes.

He is strong, composed and used to playing in teams that want to build from the back.

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