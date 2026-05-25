(Photo by Harriet Lander - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images)

Former England striker Darren Bent has opened up on his fractured relationship with ex-Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert, revealing how he was shockingly stripped of the club captaincy just weeks after being appointed.

The ex-Premier League forward described a dramatic collapse in trust and communication that quickly derailed what had initially been a promising spell at Villa Park.

Bent has lifted the lid on the incident during an appearance on In The Mixer.

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Darren Bent details shock Aston Villa dressing room humiliation under Paul Lambert

Bent recalled how Lambert initially placed significant trust in him after arriving at Aston Villa in 2012, even contacting him during the off-season to ask for insights into the squad and younger players.

“He’s calling me asking what cars the young players are driving and if they are getting above their station,” Bent explained.

After being handed the captaincy during pre-season, Bent believed he was central to Lambert’s plans. However, everything changed following the arrival of Christian Benteke, who would go on to become Villa’s first-choice striker.

The turning point came ahead of a West Midlands derby against West Bromwich Albion. Bent had been rested for a midweek League Cup win over Manchester City, a result Villa won 4-2, and expected to return to the starting XI.

Instead, he was brutally left out without warning.

“He comes into the dressing room, flips the whiteboard chart and I’m not in the team. He walks straight out,” Bent said.

When he confronted Lambert, he was told the captaincy would be handed to Ron Vlaar so he could “focus on scoring goals.”

But the situation worsened when Bent spoke to Vlaar, who revealed he had already been informed of the change days earlier.

“Ron comes and finds me and goes, ‘Oh, has the boss spoken to you about the captaincy? Yeah, he spoke to me like last week or the week before.’ From that game, it’s never the same,” Bent admitted.

Aston Villa fallout marked turning point in Darren Bent’s career

The captaincy incident proved to be a major turning point in Bent’s Aston Villa career, with his role at the club rapidly diminishing thereafter.

Bent had joined Villa from Sunderland in a then-club record £24 million move in 2011 and made an immediate impact, scoring nine goals in his first half-season.

However, despite a strong Premier League scoring record from his spells at Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, and Sunderland, his relationship with Lambert never recovered.

He was eventually loaned out to Fulham and Brighton, marking the end of his top-flight influence at Villa Park.

The episode remains a striking example of how quickly managerial decisions can reshape a player’s career trajectory at Premier League level.

Bent’s time in the Premier League

Bent’s overall legacy in the top flight remains firmly secure as a member of the elite Premier League “100 Club.”

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Over the course of his distinguished career in the English top tier, the striker racked up an impressive 106 Premier League goals in 276 appearances.