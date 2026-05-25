Declan Rice names three Arsenal teammates as real leaders behind the scenes

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Declan Rice has opened up on the moment he believes Arsenal’s Premier League title charge truly changed and interestingly, it was not after a huge win or a dramatic late goal.



Instead, it came after one of their worst results of the season.

Back in February, Arsenal looked like they had handed Manchester City a route back into the title race when they threw away a two-goal lead against Wolves.

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Facing the side at the bottom of the table, the Gunners were expected to see the game out comfortably, but a late equaliser at Molineux turned a routine win into a frustrating 2-2 draw.

At the time, it felt like the sort of result that could damage Arsenal mentally. But according to Rice, the meeting that followed that disappointment became a major turning point in their season.

Declan Rice praised Arsenal teammates

After Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park on Sunday, Rice reflected on the behind-the-scenes talks that took place after the Wolves collapse.

Rice explained that several players spoke up during the meeting, but three voices stood out in particular.

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Christian Norgaard apparently delivered some powerful words, Martin Odegaard helped start the conversation, and Eberechi Eze closed it with a calm but strong message that clearly had an impact on the group.

He said, as reported by Metro: ‘I know one player, Norgaard said some realy good words, but I was going to say Martin as well when he started it off but also Eze, he ended it with some really nice and strong messages.

‘He’s such a calm guy, you see how he is on the pitch that’s how he is off the pitch. He just calmed everyone and it was really nice.

‘That’s been another thing this season, there’s been a lot of people who have stepped up behind the scenes.

‘Nobody would think they’re leaders but they’ve really been talking within the group and they’ve pushed people in quiet one to ones. It’s been a real group effort this season.’

That is probably the most interesting part of this story. When people talk about Arsenal’s title win, they usually focus on Mikel Arteta, Bukayo Saka, Rice, Odegaard or the big performances in the biggest matches.

Gunners showed strong mentality behind the scenes

But Rice’s comments show that this title was also built in quieter moments, in team meetings, honest conversations and players stepping up when things were uncomfortable.

He also made a point of saying that leadership came from unexpected places. Not everyone who leads a dressing room is loud, dramatic or constantly pointing fingers on the pitch.

Sometimes leadership is a calm voice at the right time, a private chat with a teammate, or the ability to settle the group when emotions are high.

That fits with Arsenal’s season as a whole. They did not just win the league because they played good football.

They won it because they handled pressure better than before.

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