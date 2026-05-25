'You can never predict' - Howe issues worring update on the future of Newcastle attacker

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon’s future at Newcastle United is looking more uncertain than ever after Eddie Howe admitted he does not know whether the winger has already played his final game for the club.



The England international has been the subject of heavy transfer speculation in recent weeks, with Bayern Munich strongly linked with a summer move.

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Gordon did not feature in any of Newcastle’s final four Premier League matches of the season, and the situation became even more telling when he stayed on the bench during the Magpies’ 2-0 defeat away to Fulham on Sunday.

When Howe was asked by Sky Sports whether Gordon’s Newcastle career might be over, he gave a very honest answer, saying he simply did not know and that football can be unpredictable.

He also pointed out that Gordon will now head to the World Cup with England and wished him well.

Eddie Howe provides update on Anthony Gordon

Howe said: “I don’t know. You can never predict what’s going to happen.

“He goes to the World Cup now, so we wish him well.”

This is a strange situation because Gordon has been one of Newcastle’s most exciting players since arriving from Everton.

At his best, he brings pace, energy, direct running and a bit of attitude, all the things supporters usually love in a wide player.

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But the way this season has ended makes it hard to ignore the feeling that something is going on behind the scenes.

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute in Newcastle’s final matches, and against Fulham, Howe even turned to 18-year-old Sean Neave instead of bringing Gordon on.

For a player of Gordon’s profile, that is not a small detail. It feels like a message, whether intentional or not.

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Reports have suggested Bayern Munich are serious about signing him, with Newcastle said to value Gordon at around £75 million.

GOAL reported last week that Gordon had agreed personal terms with Bayern, while Newcastle were demanding a major fee for the winger.

Earlier reports also claimed Howe had already hinted Gordon may have played his last game for the club, especially with his recent injury issues and transfer talk around him.

From Newcastle’s side, this could be a major summer decision. Selling Gordon would bring in a big fee and potentially give the club room to reshape the squad, but it would also mean losing one of their most dangerous attacking players.

Right now, Howe’s uncertainty says a lot. Gordon has not officially left Newcastle, but it certainly feels like the door is wide open.

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