(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles is set to leave Leicester City along with several high-profile teammates, following a swift and brutal end to his short-lived tenure at the King Power Stadium.

The announcement comes as part of a massive squad clear-out by the Foxes following their devastating relegation down into League One.

Lascelles, who spent 12 years at St James’ Park and famously captained the Magpies to a Championship title, only departed Tyneside in January in search of a fresh chapter.

However, his stay in the East Midlands has been cut short after the club decided on a total reset of their playing staff.

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Former Newcastle star Jamaal Lascelles set to leave Leicester City as contract expires

Leicester City officially confirmed the mass exodus in a club statement detailing the departure of ten senior players upon the expiration of their deals this summer.

The club also noted that while veteran goalkeeper Asmir Begović’s contract is similarly ticking down, he “remains in discussions with us about the possibility of extending his stay at King Power Stadium.”

The statement posted on their official website read as below:

“We can confirm that 10 Men’s First Team players will depart Leicester City Football Club upon the expiration of their contracts this summer.

“Among those is captain Ricardo Pereira, who made 220 appearances for us across eight seasons since joining from Porto in his native Portugal in the summer of 2018.

“Alongside Ricardo, strikers Patson Daka and Jordan Ayew, defender Jamaal Lascelles and Academy graduate Wanya Marçal will also leave us at the end of the season following the expiration of their contracts.

“Goalkeeper Asmir Begović’s contract is also due to expire this summer, but he remains in discussions with us about the possibility of extending his stay at King Power Stadium.”

Jamaal Lascelles time at Leicester was a disaster

For Lascelles, a free transfer offers an immediate opportunity to regroup.

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Having barely settled into life with the Foxes after his emotional January departure from Newcastle, the experienced center-back suddenly finds himself back on the market.

At 32, the tough-tackling defender still possesses plenty of leadership value and top-flight pedigree.

While his brief stint at Leicester didn’t go to plan, his extensive experience anchoring a Premier League backline ensures he won’t be short of suitors as clubs look to snap up proven defensive leadership on a free transfer this summer.