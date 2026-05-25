Journo confirms Summerville wants to leave West Ham with rival club lining move for him

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Crysencio Summerville could be one of the more interesting West Ham United names to watch this summer, with Newcastle United, Roma and Marseille all reportedly showing interest in the Dutch winger.



According to Nicolò Schira, the 24-year-old is ready to leave West Ham, which makes this situation even more intriguing heading into the transfer window.

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West Ham’s struggles have made the future of several players a major talking point.

Reports have already suggested that the club could face pressure to raise money following their relegation to the Championship.

That kind of situation naturally puts players like Summerville in the spotlight.

West Ham signed the Dutchman from Leeds

Summerville only joined West Ham in 2024 after impressing at Leeds United, signing a five-year contract with the option of an extra year.

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On paper, that means West Ham are not in a weak position contractually.

They do not have to sell him cheaply, and they can still demand a proper fee if clubs come calling.

But football is rarely that simple. If a player wants to move and the club’s financial situation changes, long contracts do not always stop transfers from happening.

Summerville is at an age where he needs to be playing regularly and developing in the right environment.

At 24, he is no longer just a young prospect, but he is also nowhere near his peak. That makes him an attractive signing for clubs who believe they can take his game to another level.

Summerville to Newcastle United?

Newcastle’s interest makes sense because they could use more direct pace and unpredictability in wide areas.

Summerville is the type of winger who likes to drive at defenders, cut inside and make things happen.

For Eddie Howe’s side, or whoever is shaping Newcastle’s squad this summer, he could be a smart addition if the price is reasonable.

Roma and Marseille are also interesting options. A move abroad might actually suit Summerville.

Serie A could give him a more tactical environment to sharpen his decision-making, while Marseille would offer intensity, atmosphere and a major role if they are serious about him.

Transfer reports have suggested his possible fee could sit around the £25m-£35m range, while Roma have also been linked with a possible €20m offer.

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