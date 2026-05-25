(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign highly-rated Hertha BSC teenager Kennet Eichhorn, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg revealing that the Reds have already held concrete talks over a potential move.

The 16-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in German football and is expected to become one of the most sought-after teenage talents in this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool’s interest represents a significant development as the club continues its aggressive push to strengthen its long-term talent pipeline.

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Liverpool have held concrete talks for Kennet Eichhorn

Taking to X on Tuesday, Plettenberg reported that Liverpool have entered the race for Eichhorn in a “very concrete” way, with discussions already taking place between the relevant parties.

According to the respected journalist, sources in England have confirmed that meaningful talks have been held as Liverpool position themselves to compete for the teenager’s signature.

Plettenberg also stated that Eichhorn is planning to leave Hertha BSC once the transfer window opens, increasing the likelihood of a major move this summer.

A reported release clause worth between €10 million and €12 million could make the youngster an attainable target for several elite European clubs.

For a player viewed as one of Germany’s standout teenage prospects, that valuation may prove attractive to clubs looking to secure elite talent before prices rise significantly.

Taking to X, Plettenberg said: “EXCLUSIVE | Liverpool have entered the race very concretely for 16 y/o wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn. Concrete talks have already taken place, as sources from England confirm. Eichhorn is planning to leave Hertha BSC in the summer. Release clause worth around €10-12m. More details tonight in our show Transfer Update at 6pm.”

?? EXCLUSIVE | Liverpool have entered the race very concretely for 16 y/o wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn. Concrete talks have already taken place, as sources from England confirm. #LFC Eichhorn is planning to leave Hertha BSC in the summer. Release clause worth around €10-12m.… pic.twitter.com/DbNUIv1LgY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 25, 2026

Who is Kennet Eichhorn?

Eichhorn has rapidly built a reputation as one of the most exciting young players in German football through his performances in Hertha BSC’s youth setup.

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Despite being only 16 years old, the German youngster is already attracting attention for his technical ability, tactical intelligence, and long-term potential.

Scouts across Europe are believed to be closely monitoring his development, with Liverpool now emerging as serious contenders in the race for his signature.

Manchester City are among the top clubs interested in signing the German while Arsenal and Man United have also been linked with him.

Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping an eye on the teenager.

The relatively modest release clause also presents a low-risk, high-upside opportunity for a club of Liverpool’s stature.

Liverpool continue strategy of signing elite young Talent

The club are already close to completing a move for teenager Samuel Martinez, while interest in Eichhorn underlines a clear long-term transfer strategy.

Should Liverpool succeed in beating rival clubs to Eichhorn’s signature, they may secure one of the continent’s most promising young players before his stock rises even further.