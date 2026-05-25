Manager hints at Man United interest in 26-year-old consistent Serie A performer

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer transfer plans appear to be moving quickly, with the club reportedly in advanced talks with Atalanta over a deal for Brazilian midfielder Ederson.



According to Sky Sports, United have opened serious negotiations for the 26-year-old, although the two clubs are still not fully aligned on the fee.

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Atalanta are believed to value Ederson at around £45 million, but there is growing confidence that an agreement could eventually be reached for less than that figure.

The reason is simple: Ederson is out of contract next summer, so Atalanta are not in the strongest position to demand an inflated fee if the player has no intention of signing a new deal.

Man United are advanced in their pursuit of Ederson

Sky Sports also report that personal terms are not expected to be a problem, which is always a positive sign in a transfer like this.

This feels like one of the first major signs of Man United’s midfield rebuild under Michael Carrick.

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The club have been looking at several midfielders, including Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, but Ederson seems to be one of the most advanced options at this stage.

United’s interest in him is not new either. They have tracked Ederson for a while during his time at Atalanta, where he has built a strong reputation as one of Serie A’s most reliable all-action midfielders.

He is not a flashy luxury player, but he does a lot of important work: pressing, covering ground, winning duels, carrying the ball forward and helping his team maintain intensity in the middle of the pitch.

The biggest hint that something serious is happening came from Atalanta manager Raffaele Palladino.

Ederson was left as an unused substitute during Atalanta’s draw with Fiorentina, and Palladino later admitted that the decision was linked to interest from a “top club” and ongoing negotiations.

Old Trafford move is looking likely for the Brazilian

Football Italia reported that his absence was a deliberate decision made in agreement with the player, with a possible Man United move now looking increasingly likely.

That kind of public admission usually says a lot. Managers do not normally leave key players out and then openly speak about transfer talks unless the situation is quite advanced.

It does not mean the deal is done, but it does suggest there is real movement behind the scenes.

For United, Ederson would offer something they badly need. With Casemiro moving on and Manuel Ugarte also facing an uncertain future, Carrick needs midfielders who can bring legs, discipline and physical presence without slowing the team down.

Reports have suggested United want to add at least two midfielders this summer, especially after securing Champions League football and preparing for a heavier schedule next season.

Ederson’s contract situation also makes him attractive. Atalanta may want £45 million, but with only one year left on his deal, United will feel they can negotiate.

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