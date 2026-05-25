Newcastle United have made a decision over the future of attacker William Osula

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to shut down any attempts to sign William Osula this summer, despite growing interest from Aston Villa.



According to Football Insider, Villa are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on the young striker, but Newcastle are not planning to let him go after seeing signs of real progress under Eddie Howe.

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It is an interesting situation because, not too long ago, Osula looked like a player who might need a move away from St James’ Park to get regular football.

Now, the mood around him seems to have changed. Newcastle appear much more determined to keep him, especially after his recent performances suggested there is a proper player developing there.

Osula joined Newcastle from Sheffield United in 2024 and is under contract until 2029, which gives the Magpies a very strong position in any transfer talks.

Newcastle United are in a strong position

That contract length is important because Newcastle do not have to panic or accept a quick offer, even if Aston Villa come in strongly.

Villa’s interest is not difficult to understand. They are clearly thinking about the future of their attack, especially with Ollie Watkins not getting any younger.

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Osula is quick, powerful, still only 22, and already has Premier League experience.

For a club like Villa, he would be a smart long-term gamble because he has the raw tools to become a very useful forward.

But from Newcastle’s side, selling him now would feel a little premature. Osula has not yet fully exploded at the club, but there have been flashes.

The attacker has been in fine form recently

He recently scored twice in Newcastle’s 3-1 win over West Ham, a performance that showed his finishing ability and confidence in the final third.

His celebration even got people talking, with Roy Keane joking about his Michael Jackson-style dance after the match.

A young striker who is starting to score, enjoy himself and connect with the crowd is exactly the sort of player a club should think carefully about before selling.

Newcastle are making the right call by trying to keep Osula. He is not the finished product yet, but that is exactly the point.

If they sell him now, they could end up watching him develop somewhere else and regret it badly.

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