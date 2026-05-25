Newcastle United star has gentleman agreement to leave the club

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild could be about to get very serious, with Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United still firmly on their radar despite the club also pushing hard to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson.



According to reports in Italy, United are not viewing the two players as an either-or situation.

Instead, Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested that Michael Carrick’s side remain interested in Tonali even though they are also making strong progress over a deal for Ederson.

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The idea is simple: United need more than one new midfielder this summer, especially with Casemiro set to leave at the end of the season.

Man United receive boost to sign Newcastle midfielder

There is also an interesting twist involving Tonali’s Newcastle future. Back in March, it was reported that the Italian midfielder had a “gentleman’s agreement” with Newcastle, which would allow him to leave if the club failed to qualify for Europe and a major club came in for him.

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That agreement has now resurfaced in fresh reports, making his situation one to watch closely.

Man United are being linked heavily with both Tonali and Ederson.

Reports from Italy claim United are confident they can complete an ambitious double midfield move, with Ederson expected to cost around £43m-£50m and Tonali potentially costing much more.

That tells you a lot about United’s thinking. Carrick does not just want to replace Casemiro with one player and call it a day. He appears to want a complete change in the middle of the pitch.

Casemiro leaving creates a huge gap in terms of experience, personality and defensive presence, but United’s midfield has also needed more energy, control and legs for a while.

Tonali would bring a different type of quality. He is not just a destroyer, and he is not just a passer either.

At his best, he gives you intensity, aggression, ball progression and the ability to control tempo.

That is probably why his name keeps coming up alongside Bruno Guimaraes and other high-level midfield targets.

Magpies are expected to demand a premium fee for Tonali

The big issue, of course, is price. Newcastle are unlikely to make this easy. Some reports claim United could look at a deal worth around €75m-€100m, while others suggest Newcastle’s true asking price may be even higher.

Fabrizio Romano has also indicated that United view the operation as expensive, especially when salary demands are included.

Still, Newcastle’s failure to qualify for Europe could change the mood around the player.

If Tonali really does have an understanding with the club, and if he wants Champions League football, United may feel they have a chance to test Newcastle’s resolve.

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