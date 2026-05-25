Liverpool agree deal for Samuel Martinez as five-year transfer nears completion

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Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has shared an update confirming that Samuel Martinez to Liverpool is a done deal, with the teenager set to undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract at Anfield.

The widely respected Sky Sports Germany reporter took to X to deliver the update, revealing that the next steps in the process involve Martinez, who was also scouted by Chelsea, is to complete the visa process before travelling to England for his medical examinations.

Once those formalities are concluded, the young prospect will sign a five-year contract with the Reds, tying him to the club for the long term.

Samuel Martinez in action for Colombia
(Photo by Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Plettenberg also shed light on the pathway Liverpool have mapped out for the teenager.

The plan is for Martinez to integrate into the first-team pre-season setup from the summer of 2027 onwards.

In the immediate term, his debut season in England is expected to be split between Liverpool’s Under-21 side and the UEFA Youth League, giving him valuable exposure to competitive football at a high level while he continues his development.

The move signals Liverpool’s continued commitment to identifying and securing elite young talent from across Europe before rival clubs can act.

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Liverpool begin summer work with pursuit of two emerging talents

Samuel Martinez in action for Colombia U17
(Photo by Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The capture of Martinez forms part of what appears to be a busy summer of recruitment for Liverpool, who have already been active in the market for emerging talent.

The Reds appear to have all but concluded the deal for Samuel Martinez and are also reportedly interested in 16-year-old wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn.

As per Plettenberg, concrete talks have taken place between Liverpool and Hertha BSC.

The pursuit of two emerging stars shows that the club are looking to bolster both their first-team pipeline and their academy infrastructure ahead of the new season.

 

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