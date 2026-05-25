Talks held: Newcastle United get green light to sign prolific attacker from Serie A

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Newcastle United have reportedly been given encouragement to move for Juventus striker Jonathan David this summer, with the Canadian forward expected to be available after a difficult first season in Turin.



According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle have been contacted about a potential deal for David, with Juventus now open to letting him leave.

The report claims a loan move could be possible, potentially with either an option or obligation to buy depending on the structure of the agreement.

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Aston Villa have also been made aware of the striker’s situation, so Newcastle are not the only Premier League club watching this one.

This is an interesting one because Jonathan David was not long ago seen as one of Europe’s most wanted free agents.

After leaving Lille, he joined Juventus in July 2025 on a five-year deal, with the Italian club viewing him as a major attacking addition. But things have not gone quite as planned.

Jonathan David has struggled in Serie A this season

His first campaign in Serie A has been described as disappointing, and Juventus now appear willing to reshape their forward line.

For the Magpies, it is clear to see why they are targeting a move for an attacker.

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Their 2025-26 season was a major letdown. After spending heavily on attacking players such as Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade and Anthony Elanga, the Magpies finished 12th and missed out on Europe entirely.

Wissa struggled badly, scoring just once in 13 appearances, which explains why Eddie Howe may want more firepower this summer.

David would offer something different. He is quick, sharp around the box and has a strong scoring record from his Lille days.

He is not the tallest or most physical striker, but he is clever with his movement and can play across the front line if needed.

The most attractive part of this deal may be the structure. If Juventus are genuinely open to a loan, Newcastle should be interested.

Can Newcastle United find a way to sign David?

A permanent deal for a big-name striker can be expensive and risky, but a loan with an option to buy would allow them to test whether David suits the Premier League before committing fully.

There is still a question over whether David would want the move. Newcastle remain a big club with a passionate fanbase, but without European football, they may face competition from sides offering a more immediate continental stage.

If Newcastle can bring him in without a huge upfront fee, it could be one of the smarter moves of the summer.

David has enough quality to rediscover his best form, and the Premier League might suit him if Howe gives him a clear role.

For Newcastle, the bigger issue is recruitment. Last summer’s attacking spending did not deliver enough, so they cannot afford another expensive mistake.

David could be a clever gamble, especially if Juventus are giving them a green light, but the deal has to be structured carefully.

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