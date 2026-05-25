Tottenham target move for 32-year-old World Cup winning attacker

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Tottenham are reportedly one of the clubs keeping an eye on Paulo Dybala’s situation at Roma, with the Argentine forward facing an uncertain future heading into the summer transfer window.



According to Football Insider, Spurs could look at Dybala if he ends up leaving the Italian club, and it would not be the first time Tottenham have shown interest in him.

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They came close to signing him years ago during his Juventus days, only for that move to collapse because of image-rights complications.

Dybala’s future is still not fully settled. Reuters recently reported that the 32-year-old admitted Roma had not opened contract-extension talks with him, and he even suggested the derby against Lazio could be his final home game for the club.

Dybala to Tottenham is gathering attention

On paper, this is the kind of rumour that instantly grabs attention.

Dybala is not just any attacker. He is a World Cup winner, a former Juventus star and one of the most technically gifted forwards of his generation.

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Even now, when he is fit and sharp, he can still change a game with one touch, one pass or one moment of quality.

For Tottenham, that kind of player could be tempting. Spurs have lacked real magic in certain attacking areas, especially when games become tight and opponents sit deep.

Dybala is not the explosive runner he once was, but he still has elite creativity.

He can play as a No.10, drift in from the right, link midfield to attack and give Tottenham something different from their more direct forwards.

However, this is not a simple “sign him at all costs” situation for Tottenham. Dybala has had injury problems, including knee surgery earlier this year, and that is a major concern for any Premier League club.

Can the Argentine attacker shine in the Premier League?

The English game is physically demanding, and Spurs would have to be very careful before giving a big contract to a 32-year-old attacker with fitness issues.

There have also been reports in Italy suggesting Dybala could still stay at Roma and may even be willing to take a pay cut to remain with the club for the 2026-27 season.

Tottenham should only go for this if the financial package is sensible. A short-term deal with performance-related bonuses would make more sense than a huge long contract.

Dybala could be a brilliant squad addition and a statement signing, but he should not be treated like the centrepiece of a rebuild.

Sources: Boost for Tottenham as €40m transfer target yet to agree new contract with current club