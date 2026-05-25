(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Lewis Hall could become one of the most interesting names of the summer window, with Manchester United reportedly making the Newcastle United left-back a priority target.



The 21-year-old has developed into one of England’s brightest young defenders during his time at St James’ Park, but his long-term future now seems less certain than it did a few months ago, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Man United’s interest is believed to be genuine, with sources claiming director of football Jason Wilcox is a big admirer of Hall and is pushing the club to look seriously at a deal.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

United are actively searching for a left-back this summer, and Hall has emerged as one of the leading options on their list.

Man United interest in Lewis Hall makes sense

It is easy to understand why Man United like him. Hall is young, left-footed, Premier League-proven and technically very comfortable. He is not just a basic overlapping full-back either.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Because of his Chelsea academy background, he is comfortable stepping into midfield areas, carrying the ball and helping his team build attacks from deep.

That kind of profile would appeal to United, especially under Michael Carrick.

The club’s left side has needed proper attention for a while. Luke Shaw has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, Tyrell Malacia is leaving, and Patrick Dorgu has often looked more natural higher up the pitch than as a traditional left-back.

So United’s search for a reliable, modern left-back makes a lot of sense.

Hall’s England situation has added another layer to the story. Thomas Tuchel confirmed his 26-man England squad for the 2026 World Cup on May 22, and Hall was not included, despite being widely regarded as one of Newcastle’s standout young players.

Newcastle left-back is looking for a fresh start

That disappointment could make this summer feel like a natural moment for Hall to reassess things.

He has enjoyed a breakthrough spell at Newcastle, but if he believes a move to a bigger platform could improve his international chances, then the idea of leaving may become more tempting.

Newcastle, however, are not in a weak position. Hall is tied down to a long-term contract and the club see him as an important part of Eddie Howe’s project.

Reports suggest Newcastle value him at around £55 million and have no real desire to sell unless a major offer arrives.

Bayern Munich are also being described as a serious threat to Manchester United’s hopes, while Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked or are monitoring the situation.

Manager hints at Man United interest in 26-year-old consistent Serie A performer