Advanced talks: Man United ready to move on midfielder after difficult Old Trafford spell

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United appear to be preparing for another major midfield shake-up, with Manuel Ugarte now expected to leave the club this summer.



According to Fabrizio Romano, United have made their stance clear to the player’s camp: they want him to move on, and the message has already been delivered.

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The situation looks pretty serious. Romano has reported that Ugarte is expected to leave Man United, while the club are planning to bring in at least two new midfielders during the summer window.

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TEAMtalk have also reported that United’s decision on Ugarte is “absolutely clear”, with the Uruguayan midfielder viewed as one of the players who could be sacrificed as part of a bigger squad rebuild.

When Ugarte arrived at Man United from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2024, there was a lot of excitement around the deal.

Ugarte failed to live up to expectations at Man United

United signed him on a five-year contract, with the club describing him as a tough-tackling midfielder who could add bite and aggression to the middle of the pitch.

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At the time, it looked like the kind of signing United needed. They had been crying out for energy, defensive discipline and a proper ball-winner in midfield.

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But football does not always work out the way it looks on paper.

Ugarte has shown flashes of what he can do. He is aggressive, he covers ground and he is not afraid of getting stuck in.

The problem is that Man United need more than just a destroyer in midfield, especially under Michael Carrick.

Red Devils are ready to make changes this summer

United are now trying to build a side that can control games better, play through pressure and create from deeper areas. That is where Ugarte has struggled to fully convince.

Carrick wants midfielders with composure, positivity, athleticism and the ability to defend while also helping the team express itself on the ball.

With Casemiro also leaving and United preparing for Champions League football, the midfield is clearly being rebuilt almost from scratch.

That makes Ugarte’s situation difficult. He is not a terrible player at all, but he may simply not be the right profile for what United want next.

The club reportedly want to make some space, and moving Ugarte on would help create room in the squad and possibly free up wages for new arrivals.

Michael Carrick remain confident influential figure will stay at Man United this summer