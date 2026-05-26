Man United boss Carrick has provided key update on the future of Bruno Fernandes

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick appears confident that Bruno Fernandes will remain at Manchester United this summer, and honestly, it is easy to see why the club will be desperate to keep him.



After United’s 3-0 win over Brighton on Sunday, the conversation quickly shifted from another strong result to the future of their captain.

Fernandes once again showed why he is so important to this team.

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He broke the Premier League single-season assists record by registering his 21st assist of the campaign, surpassing the previous mark shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

His corner was finished by Patrick Dorgu, and he later scored himself as United ended the season strongly and secured third place in the Premier League.

For a player who was linked with a move away last summer, this season has been a huge statement.

Bruno Fernandes produced a memorable campaign

Fernandes reportedly turned down interest from Saudi Arabia in 2025, and instead of allowing the speculation to affect him, he responded by producing one of the best individual campaigns of his Man United career.

Carrick was asked how confident he is and how important it would be that Fernandes stays, he said, as reported by Sky Sports:

“Yeah, he’s such an influence. He’s been a captain and led by example in different ways. I’ve got no reason to think otherwise.

“I love what he’s done and he loves being here. I can see that. I know he wants to start every game because he’s enjoying his football, which is fantastic.”

Fernandes is not just United’s captain, he is arguably their most influential player.

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He ended the league season with 21 assists, nine goals and 30 direct goal involvements, while also helping United return to the Champions League after two years away.

He has also been recognised individually, with reports noting that he was named Premier League Player of the Season and Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year.

Man United boss is confident of keeping the midfielder

That is why Carrick’s comments matter. When asked about how confident he is that Fernandes will stay, the United boss made it clear he has no reason to believe otherwise.

Carrick praised his captain’s influence, leadership and example, while also pointing out that Fernandes still loves being at the club and enjoys playing for United.

Keeping Fernandes might be just as important as any new signing this summer.

There will be plenty of transfer talk around midfielders, strikers and defenders, but the foundation of this team still runs through Bruno.

He sets the tempo, creates chances, leads emotionally and demands standards from those around him.

That hunger is exactly what Carrick needs if he wants to build something serious next season.

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