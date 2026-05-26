Italian media drops Sandro Tonali bombshell that will surely excite Man United fans

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be preparing a major midfield rebuild this summer, with Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali now being heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.



According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, as reported by Sky Sports, United are close to completing a deal for the 26-year-old, while they are also said to be finalising a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The report claims Juventus are also interested in Tonali, but the Italian giants are not currently in a position to match the player’s financial demands.

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That has seemingly left Man United in a stronger position, especially as they look to reshape their midfield ahead of next season.

This would be a huge statement from Man United if they can actually pull it off. Tonali is not just another midfielder.

Sandro Tonali has impressed at Newcastle United

He is a proven Premier League player, an Italy international and someone Newcastle fans have grown to appreciate for his intensity, intelligence and work rate.

He has had a complicated time in England, but when available and in rhythm, he brings control, aggression and quality in possession.

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For United, the interest makes sense. Their midfield is clearly going through a reset.

Casemiro is leaving, Manuel Ugarte’s future is under major doubt, and Michael Carrick appears to want a fresher, more dynamic engine room.

United have also been working on a deal for Ederson, with Sky Sports reporting that Atalanta want around £45 million for the Brazilian midfielder.

If United were to sign both Ederson and Tonali, it would completely change the look of their midfield.

Ederson would bring power, pressing and ball-winning ability, while Tonali would offer passing range, tempo control and Premier League experience.

On paper, that sounds like a much better balance than what United have had in recent seasons.

However, this is not a simple deal. Newcastle are unlikely to let Tonali leave cheaply.

Some reports have suggested he could cost around £80 million or more, which would be a massive fee for United to commit to, especially if they are already spending heavily on Ederson.

Man United are ready to strengthen their midfield

The Sun also reported that United are confident of a double midfield swoop involving Tonali and Ederson, with Carrick keen to rebuild around a stronger midfield core.

The Juventus angle is also interesting. Tonali returning to Italy would make sense emotionally and stylistically, but if Juve cannot match the financial package, United may feel they have a clear opening.

That said, Newcastle still hold the strongest hand because Tonali remains an important player for them.

Adam Wharton and Bournemouth duo Tyler Adams and Alex Scott as well as Lille’s Ayoub Bouaddi and Christos Mouzakitis of Olympiakos are part of a Man United list of midfield targets ahead of the summer window.

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