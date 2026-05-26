Just In: Arsenal frustrated after private Arteta video goes viral ahead of UCL final

Arsenal are reportedly unhappy behind the scenes after a private video from a club event was leaked online, showing Mikel Arteta confidently telling those in attendance: “On Saturday, we are going to be champions of Europe.”



The clip was apparently taken during Arsenal’s Premier League title celebrations and, although the original upload has since been deleted, it has already spread widely across social media.

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According to claims on X, Arsenal feel Arteta did nothing wrong, but there is frustration that a private moment has now become public so close to the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The timing is what makes this story so sensitive. Arsenal are preparing to face PSG in the Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, May 30, just days after lifting their first Premier League title in 22 years.

🚨💣 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Arsenal are REALLY upset internally after a video from a PRIVATE event was leaked in which Mikel Arteta said: “On Saturday, we are going to be champions of Europe.” Although the original upload has since been deleted, the clip has already gone viral.… pic.twitter.com/x8V9g8zxST — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) May 26, 2026

Arsenal are busy in league title celebrations

The mood around the club has been incredible, with Arteta’s side beating Crystal Palace 2-1 on the final day before celebrating the trophy at Selhurst Park.

After that historic moment, Arsenal’s players, staff and families reportedly celebrated at Bacchanalia in Mayfair before some of the squad later moved on to other London venues.

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Reports also claimed the night included a motivational speech from Arteta, with the manager speaking about ambition, belief and the possibility of adding European glory to their domestic success.

That is why the leaked clip has created such a stir. In private, Arteta’s message is exactly what you would expect from a manager trying to inspire his players.

He is not going to stand in front of a title-winning squad and say, “Let’s just hope for the best against PSG.”

Elite managers build belief. They speak with confidence. They make players feel like the next trophy is already within reach.

The problem is that football is emotional, and finals are often decided by tiny margins.

Arsenal reportedly fear the footage could reach the PSG dressing room and be used as extra motivation.

Gunners feel video can motivate PSG ahead of UCL final

Even if Arteta’s words were not disrespectful, opponents can twist these things.

PSG may see it as arrogance. Luis Enrique may use it to fire up his players. That is just how modern football works.

There is also a privacy issue here. Arsenal clearly viewed the event as internal, and if someone inside the room leaked the footage, the club will not be happy.

Arteta has built a very tight culture at Arsenal, and moments like this can create distrust if players or staff feel private team messages are no longer staying private.

Still, it is worth remembering that Arteta has been publicly confident for weeks. After Arsenal reached the Champions League final, he spoke about the hunger inside the squad and the desire to create a special European night.

So while the leaked video has gone viral, the message itself is not exactly shocking.

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