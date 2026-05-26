Man City ready to take advantage of struggles at Chelsea by poaching 25-year-old

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly making Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández one of their top targets for the summer transfer window, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming the Argentine has moved high up City’s shortlist.



The story has gained extra attention because City are heading into a new era after Pep Guardiola’s departure, with reports suggesting Enzo Maresca is expected to take over at the Etihad.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That naturally adds fuel to the Fernández rumours, because Maresca worked with him at Chelsea and is said to have a strong relationship with the midfielder.

Other reports have also claimed initial behind-the-scenes talks have already taken place around a possible move.

On paper, it is easy to understand why Manchester City would like Enzo. He is 25, a World Cup winner, Premier League proven and technically good enough to play in a possession-heavy team.

Man City are set to invest in their midfield

Man City are expected to reshape their midfield, especially with Bernardo Silva’s future uncertain and Rodri being linked with Real Madrid.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Sun has even reported that Fernández could be seen as a possible long-term midfield addition under Maresca.

For Chelsea, though, this would be a very awkward situation. They signed Enzo for huge money from Benfica in January 2023, and his contract runs until 2032.

That means Chelsea are not under pressure to sell cheaply. In fact, reports around his future have made it clear that the club do not want to sell him for a book loss, especially after another disappointing season at Stamford Bridge.

The problem is Chelsea’s poor campaign has weakened their position emotionally, if not contractually.

Enzo Fernandez wants Champions League football

Enzo wants Champions League football, and Chelsea’s failure to qualify has made it harder to convince top players that the project is moving quickly enough.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Fernández would welcome a bid from Real Madrid, while informal talks have also taken place with Man City.

Selling a major midfielder to a direct Premier League rival would send a terrible message, unless the fee is absolutely ridiculous.

Enzo has not always been perfect at Chelsea, but he remains one of their most talented players.

For City, he would be a smart signing. For Chelsea, losing him to City would feel like another sign that their project is drifting.

Man City still lead Man United in midfielder race despite Pep Guardiola exit