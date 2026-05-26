Man United learn staggering price of Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer midfield rebuild could be about to get very ambitious, with Real Madrid star Aurélien Tchouaméni reportedly viewed as a “dream” signing at Old Trafford.



According to Fabrizio Romano, United admire the French midfielder hugely and believe he could have the kind of transformative impact Casemiro had when he first arrived from Real Madrid.

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The problem, of course, is the price. Any deal for Tchouaméni would likely cost more than €100 million, which makes it extremely difficult, even for a club with Manchester United’s resources.

It is easy to see why United like Tchouaméni so much. He is powerful, composed, tactically intelligent and already experienced at the highest level with Real Madrid and France.

He can play as a defensive midfielder, step into a box-to-box role, break up attacks and help control the tempo of matches.

Man United are looking to sign the French midfielder

In short, he is exactly the sort of midfielder United have been searching for.

There is also the Casemiro comparison. When Casemiro joined United, he instantly gave them authority, leadership and defensive security.

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United now seem to believe Tchouaméni could offer a younger, more long-term version of that same effect.

With Casemiro leaving, United’s midfield clearly needs a new leader and a proper physical presence.

But the situation is not just about signing a superstar. Kobbie Mainoo’s revival has changed the whole picture.

The Athletic has reported that Mainoo turned down a £40 million move to Chelsea last summer after struggling under Ruben Amorim.

That decision now looks massive because the 21-year-old has been reborn under Carrick and is once again seen as a central part of United’s future.

Carrick wants a midfield partner for Mainoo

Carrick’s trust has clearly helped him. United’s official website recently highlighted that the manager is looking carefully for midfielders who can complement Mainoo, rather than simply replacing what the club already has.

That is an important detail because it suggests United are not just buying names, they are trying to build a midfield with balance.

That is where Tchouaméni becomes such an attractive idea. A midfield built around Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Tchouaméni would suddenly look far more serious.

Mainoo could play with more freedom, Bruno would still provide creativity, and Tchouaméni would give the team power and protection behind them.

United should definitely explore Tchouaméni, but they must not let one expensive target dominate the whole summer. If the deal is possible, it could transform their midfield.

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