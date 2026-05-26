(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti is eager to bring Mohamed Salah to Turin this summer, according to Italian outlet La Repubblica, as the Old Lady looks to rebuild under its new coach with a marquee signing.

Spalletti and Salah share a history that the Italian coach is keen to revisit.

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Luciano Spalletti wants Mohamed Salah reunion at Juventus

The pair worked together at Roma, where Spalletti helped transform the Egyptian winger into one of Europe’s most feared attackers, a platform that ultimately launched Salah towards global superstardom at Liverpool.

Now, with Salah having departed Anfield after nine trophy-laden years, Spalletti sees a golden opportunity.

According to La Repubblica, the Juventus boss regards the 33-year-old as the ideal figurehead for his new-look side, a proven match-winner capable of immediately elevating the club back towards the summit of Italian football.

Juventus also want Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker

Salah is not the only Liverpool figure on Juventus’s radar. The Turin giants are also understood to be monitoring left-back Andy Robertson, who has also left Anfield after nince years.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is also wanted by the Turin giants, however, the latest update from Romano is that Liverpool have informed the keeper to

The potential arrival of multiple Anfield stalwarts would represent a bold and ambitious statement of intent from Juventus, signalling that Spalletti is determined to rapidly assemble a squad capable of challenging Napoli and Inter Milan for Serie A honours, and pushing deeper into European competition.

Lack of Champions League football could be an obstacle

Despite the appeal of a reunion with Spalletti, Juventus face a significant stumbling block in their pursuit of Salah: the absence of Champions League football.

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The Turin club finished outside the top four in Serie A this season, meaning they will not feature in Europe’s premier club competition next term.

For a player of Salah’s stature and ambition, that could prove a serious deterrent. The Egyptian winger, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, will have no shortage of suitors from clubs competing at the highest European level.

Juventus will need to present a compelling sporting project and a substantial financial package if they are to convince Salah that Turin is the right destination for the next chapter of his storied career.