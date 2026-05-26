Report: Arsenal players partied with fierce Premier League rivals in nightclub

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League)

Arsenal’s Premier League title celebrations went deep into the night after the squad finally got their hands on the trophy, and the evening even included an unexpected North London twist.



According to The Sun, Arsenal’s players, coaching staff and families began the celebrations at the exclusive Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair after lifting the Premier League trophy.

The party then continued at some of London’s most high-profile nightlife spots, including Bagatelle and Tape nightclub, where a few Arsenal players reportedly crossed paths with Tottenham players also marking the end of the season.

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After waiting 22 years to win the Premier League again, nobody can blame Arsenal for making the most of the moment.

Mikel Arteta’s side officially lifted the trophy at Selhurst Park on Sunday, May 24 after ending the season as champions.

Arsenal players partied off the pitch to celebrate title

It was a historic day for the club, and the celebrations clearly did not stop when the players left the pitch.

Arsenal also beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on the final day, finishing the campaign in style before the trophy presentation.

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The first part of the evening was reportedly more private and family-focused. Arsenal held a dinner at Bacchanalia in Mayfair, with Arteta, his coaching staff, players, non-playing staff and relatives all present.

That detail is important because it shows this was not just a players’ party. It was a club celebration.

Everyone involved in the title-winning journey had a chance to enjoy the moment together.

From there, some of the squad moved on to Bagatelle and later Tape nightclub, one of London’s most exclusive venues.

That is where the story gets a bit funnier from a football rivalry point of view.

Arsenal players reportedly ended up in the same venue as Tottenham players, who were also out after the final weekend of the season.

Spurs players were present at the same venue to party

For Arsenal fans, that detail probably adds an extra bit of comedy to the celebrations.

Their team had just won the league, while Tottenham had endured a far more difficult campaign.

Seeing players from both clubs in the same place after such different seasons must have felt slightly surreal.

Still, footballers are professionals, and outside the pitch, these things happen more often than supporters like to imagine.

London is a small world when it comes to elite restaurants and nightclubs, so it is not a massive shock that players from rival clubs crossed paths.

That said, Arsenal also have to switch back on quickly. The celebrations are understandable, but Arteta will know the job is not finished yet.

With a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain coming up, Arsenal have a chance to turn a great season into a legendary one.

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