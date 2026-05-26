Tottenham have taken a decision on the future of centre-back Cristian Romero

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could be heading into a major summer decision over Cristian Romero, with reports claiming the club are now prepared to let their captain leave if the right offer arrives.



According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are ready to part ways with the Argentina international, with Atlético Madrid believed to be showing the strongest interest.

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Barcelona have also been linked with Romero in recent months, which makes this one of the more fascinating defensive transfer stories to watch heading into the summer window.

It is a big shift when you consider Romero signed a new long-term Tottenham contract in August 2025.

That deal runs until 2029, so on paper Spurs should be in full control. But football is rarely that simple, especially after the kind of season Tottenham have just had.

Tottenham were saved from relegation in the last match

The 2025-26 campaign was close to disastrous for Spurs. They narrowly avoided relegation on the final day after Roberto De Zerbi came in late and helped rescue them from what could have been one of the most embarrassing moments in the club’s modern history.

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Tottenham finished just above the drop zone, and several reports have described the season as chaotic, injury-hit and full of internal problems.

From Atlético Madrid’s point of view, the interest makes a lot of sense. Diego Simeone loves aggressive, combative defenders, and Romero fits that profile perfectly.

He is intense, physical, experienced, and already a World Cup winner with Argentina.

La Liga clubs are showing interest in Romero

TEAMtalk’s report claims Romero could be attracted to Atlético’s style, mentality and Argentine connection, although no agreement is currently close.

Barcelona’s interest is also understandable. They need defensive leadership and experience, and Romero has the personality to handle big pressure.

However, his aggressive style may suit Atlético more naturally than Barcelona, where defenders are often asked to play with more control and patience.

Tottenham probably need a cultural reset. If the captain is no longer fully committed, or if the club feel they can rebuild better without him, then cashing in may be the smarter move.

The key is the price. Spurs cannot afford to sell cheaply just because the season was a mess. Romero is under contract until 2029, he is 28, and he remains an elite-level international defender.

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